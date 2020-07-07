Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: XBI, KBWB

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR— S&P— Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Novavax, up about 29.3% and shares of Bluebird Bio, up about 12.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco KBW Bank ETF, down about 2.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of CIT Group, lower by about 5.2%, and shares of First Horizon National, lower by about 3.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

