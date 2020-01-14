Tuesday's ETF Movers: XBI, CQQQ

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Denali Therapeutics, up about 23.7% and shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, up about 16.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 1.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Momo, lower by about 4.2%, and shares of Autohome, lower by about 3.9% on the day.

