In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, up about 70% and shares of Fibrogen, up about 21.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, off about 5.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Peloton Interactive, lower by about 16.4%, and shares of Coinbase Global, lower by about 11.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: XBI, ARKW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.