Tuesday's ETF Movers: WCLD, FBT

In trading on Tuesday, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Zoom Video Communications, up about 34% and shares of Docusign, up about 13% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF, down about 2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, lower by about 7.5%, and shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, lower by about 4.4% on the day.

