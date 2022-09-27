In trading on Tuesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of UEX, up about 16.5% and shares of Fission 3.0, up about 12.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, down about 0.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Keurig DR Pepper, lower by about 1.8%, and shares of Philip Morris International, lower by about 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: URA, QVML

