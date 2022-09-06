In trading on Tuesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of UEX, up about 16.5% and shares of Mega Uranium, up about 7.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Latin America 40 ETF, down about 1.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Stoneco, lower by about 7.6%, and shares of Petroleo Brasileiro, lower by about 4.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: URA, ILF

