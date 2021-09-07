Tuesday's ETF Movers: URA, GDXJ

In trading on Tuesday, the Uranium ETF (URA) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fission Uranium Corp (FCU.CA), up about 11.5% and shares of Laramide Resources (LAM.CA), up about 7.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), off about 2.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of New Gold (NGD), lower by about 6.3%, and shares of Orla Mining (OLA.CA), lower by about 6.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.