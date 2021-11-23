Markets

Tuesday's ETF Movers: URA, ARKK

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Tuesday, the Uranium ETF (URA) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Laramide Resources (LAM.CA), up about 7.1% and shares of Fission Uranium Corp (FCU.CA), up about 6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), off about 3.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Zoom Video (ZM), lower by about 17.6%, and shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA), lower by about 7.9% on the day.

