Tuesday's ETF Movers: TAN, XBI

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 16.5% and shares of Jinkosolar Holding Limited, up about 11.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Biotech ETF, down about 1.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Precigen, lower by about 15.9%, and shares of Mersana Therapeutics, lower by about 10.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.