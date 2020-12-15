Markets
DQ

Tuesday's ETF Movers: TAN, XBI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 16.5% and shares of Jinkosolar Holding Limited, up about 11.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Biotech ETF, down about 1.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Precigen, lower by about 15.9%, and shares of Mersana Therapeutics, lower by about 10.1% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF Movers: TAN, XBI
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: TAN, XBI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DQ JKS PGEN MRSN XBI TAN

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular