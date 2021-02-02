Tuesday's ETF Movers: TAN, SIL

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 10.2% and shares of Azure Power Global, up about 4.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, down about 9.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of First Majestic Silver, lower by about 22%, and shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 17.9% on the day.

