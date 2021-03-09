Tuesday's ETF Movers: TAN, OIH

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 12.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 22.7% and shares of Jinkosolar Holding, up about 19.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 1.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Cactus, lower by about 15.3%, and shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions, lower by about 9.3% on the day.

