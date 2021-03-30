Tuesday's ETF Movers: TAN, GDXJ

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Renesola American, up about 18.8% and shares of Daqo New Energy up about 14.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 3.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Sulliden Mining Capital, lower by about 9.1%, and shares of B2gold, lower by about 7.9% on the day.

