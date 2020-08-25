Markets
DQ

Tuesday's ETF Movers: TAN, GDXJ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 6.1% and shares of Sunpower, up about 3.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 2.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Sulliden Mining, lower by about 7.1%, and shares of Hecla Mining, lower by about 6.8% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF Movers: TAN, GDXJ
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: TAN, GDXJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DQ SPWR HL GDXJ TAN

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular