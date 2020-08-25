Tuesday's ETF Movers: TAN, GDXJ

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 6.1% and shares of Sunpower, up about 3.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 2.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Sulliden Mining, lower by about 7.1%, and shares of Hecla Mining, lower by about 6.8% on the day.

