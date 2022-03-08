In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 9.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, up about 22.9% and shares of Renesola, up about 21.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Natural Gas ETF, down about 2.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Camber Energy, lower by about 14.8%, and shares of W&T Offshore, lower by about 8.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: TAN, FCG

