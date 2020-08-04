Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: TAN, BBH

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Solaredge Technologies, up about 18.1% and shares of Enphase Energy, up about 11.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Biotech ETF, down about 1.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Incyte, lower by about 3.7%, and shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical, lower by about 2.2% on the day.

