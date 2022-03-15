In trading on Tuesday, the iShares Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Marvell Technology, up about 8.1% and shares of Lattice Semiconductor, up about 6.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, off about 3.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Valero Energy, lower by about 6.4%, and shares of Chevron, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: SOXX, XLE

