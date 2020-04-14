Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: SOXX, REM

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Advanced Micro Devices, up about 7.1% and shares of Cirrus Logic, up about 5.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, down about 2.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital, lower by about 9.6%, and shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, lower by about 6.7% on the day.

