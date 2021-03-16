Tuesday's ETF Movers: SOXX, OIH

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mks Instruments, up about 5.5% and shares of Applied Materials, up about 5.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 4.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of NOV, lower by about 8.7%, and shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, lower by about 6.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.