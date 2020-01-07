Tuesday's ETF Movers: SOXX, OIH

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Micron Technology (MU), up about 7.3% and shares of Microchip Technology (MCHP), up about 6.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF (OIH), down about 3.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Valaris (VAL), lower by about 11%, and shares of Noble (NE), lower by about 9.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.