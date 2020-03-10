Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: SMMV, MLPX

BNK Invest
In trading on Tuesday, the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 8.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Cypress Semiconductor, up about 47% and shares of Perficient, up about 6.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF, off about 6.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Oneok, lower by about 14.5%, and shares of Plains All American Pipeline, lower by about 10.8% on the day.

