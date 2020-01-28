Tuesday's ETF Movers: SMH, GDXJ

In trading on Tuesday, the Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of KLAC, up about 3% and shares of STMicroelectronics, up about 2.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 2.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, lower by about 7.6%, and shares of Hecla Mining, lower by about 6.9% on the day.

