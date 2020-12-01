Tuesday's ETF Movers: SIL, PBW

In trading on Tuesday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coeur Mining, up about 8.3% and shares of Hecla Mining, up about 6.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, off about 1.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Blink Charging, lower by about 11.9%, and shares of Fuelcell Energy, lower by about 8.7% on the day.

