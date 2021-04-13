Tuesday's ETF Movers: SIL, KRE

In trading on Tuesday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 6.3% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 6.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF, down about 1.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Nicolet Bankshares, lower by about 10.8%, and shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, lower by about 5.3% on the day.

