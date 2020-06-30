Tuesday's ETF Movers: SIL, ITA

In trading on Tuesday, the Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pan American Silver (PAAS), up about 5% and shares of Endeavour Silver (EXK), up about 3.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA), off about 1.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Triumph Group (TGI), lower by about 9.3%, and shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR), lower by about 8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.