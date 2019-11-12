Tuesday's ETF Movers: RYH, ILF

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of McKesson (MCK), up about 3.3% and shares of Mylan (MYL), up about 2.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF), down about 1.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM), lower by about 8%, and shares of Embraer (ERJ), lower by about 5.5% on the day.

