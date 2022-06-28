In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Hess, up about 3.6% and shares of Marathon Oil, up about 3.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, off about 4.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Invitae, lower by about 7.8%, and shares of Pagerduty, lower by about 6.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: RYE, ARKK

