In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Valero Energy, up about 5.1% and shares of Baker Hughes, up about 5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, off about 5.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Tesla, lower by about 9.2%, and shares of Roku, lower by about 9.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: RYE, ARKK

