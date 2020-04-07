Tuesday's ETF Movers: REM, IBB

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 11.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital, up about 43% and shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital, up about 42.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF, trading flat in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, lower by about 10.9%, and shares of Evolus, lower by about 9.5% on the day.

