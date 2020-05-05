Tuesday's ETF Movers: REM, GDXJ

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of New Residential Investment, up about 15.1% and shares of Redwood Trust, up about 10.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 0.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Centerra Gold, lower by about 4.6%, and shares of Endeavour Silver, lower by about 4.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.