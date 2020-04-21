Tuesday's ETF Movers: REM, FXL

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, down about 0.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage, up about 5.4% and shares of Capstead Mortgage, up about 3.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund ETF, off about 5.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Alteryx, lower by about 10.8%, and shares of Proshares Ultra Semiconductors, lower by about 10.1% on the day.

