In trading on Tuesday, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Orchid Island Capital, up about 12.5% and shares of Armour Residential Reit, up about 12% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Tuya, lower by about 4.9%, and shares of Dada Nexus Limited, lower by about 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: REM, CQQQ

