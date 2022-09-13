In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Corteva, up about 2.2% and shares of CF Industries Holdings, up about 1.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, off about 6.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Unity Software, lower by about 11.4%, and shares of Cloudflare, lower by about 10.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: QVML, ARKW

