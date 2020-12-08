Tuesday's ETF Movers: QCLN, ITB

In trading on Tuesday, the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Plug Power, up about 11.7% and shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 9.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, off about 2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Toll Brothers, lower by about 6.9%, and shares of Jeld-wen Holding, lower by about 4.2% on the day.

