Tuesday's ETF Movers: PNQI, KRE

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sea Limited, up about 10.4% and shares of Joyy, up about 8.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF, off about 1.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of First Hawaiian, lower by about 4.1%, and shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, lower by about 3.7% on the day.

