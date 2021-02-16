Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: PICK, ITB

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Tuesday, the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Compass Minerals, up about 4.6% and shares of Freeport-mcmoran, up about 4.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, down about 2.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Jeld-wen Holding, lower by about 5.7%, and shares of M/I Homes, lower by about 5.6% on the day.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

