Tuesday's ETF Movers: PICK, ITB

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Compass Minerals, up about 4.6% and shares of Freeport-mcmoran, up about 4.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, down about 2.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Jeld-wen Holding, lower by about 5.7%, and shares of M/I Homes, lower by about 5.6% on the day.

