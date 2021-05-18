Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: PBW, XLE

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lordstown Motors, up about 21.8% and shares of Aemetis, up about 15.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Energy Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF, off about 1.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Chevron, lower by about 2.2%, and shares of Devon Energy, lower by about 2.1% on the day.

