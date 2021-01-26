Tuesday's ETF Movers: PBW, PTH

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Workhorse Group, up about 27.8% and shares of Arcimoto, up about 17.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, down about 2.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Beam Therapeutics, lower by about 9.2%, and shares of Twist Bioscience, lower by about 7.2% on the day.

