Tuesday's ETF Movers: PBW, GDXJ

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Blink Charging, up about 16.7% and shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, up about 15.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 3.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Gold Standard Ventures, lower by about 5.4%, and shares of First Majestic Silver, lower by about 5.2% on the day.

