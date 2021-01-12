Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: OIH, XLC

In trading on Tuesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Transocean, up about 16.5% and shares of RES, up about 13.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF, down about 1.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Take-two Interactive Software, lower by about 2.6%, and shares of Comcast, lower by about 2.4% on the day.

