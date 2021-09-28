Tuesday's ETF Movers: OIH, REET

In trading on Tuesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Schlumberger, up about 3.5% and shares of Oceaneering International, up about 3.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global REIT ETF, off about 4.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Digitalbridge Group, lower by about 3.9%, and shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, lower by about 2.8% on the day.

