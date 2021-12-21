Tuesday's ETF Movers: OIH, QVML

In trading on Tuesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, up about 9.2% and shares of Patterson-uti Energy, up about 9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, off about 1.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Pfizer, lower by about 4.3%, and shares of General Mills, lower by about 4.2% on the day.

