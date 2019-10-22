Tuesday's ETF Movers: OIH, PNQI

In trading on Tuesday, the Oil Services ETF (OIH) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX), up about 9.9% and shares of U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA), up about 5.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI), down about 1.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Coupa Software (COUP), lower by about 4%, and shares of Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM), lower by about 3.5% on the day.

