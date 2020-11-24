Tuesday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDXJ

In trading on Tuesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Transocean, up about 16.4% and shares of Propetro Holding, up about 11.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 3.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Silvercorp Metals, lower by about 12.8%, and shares of Gold Fields Limited, lower by about 7% on the day.

