Tuesday's ETF Movers: OIH, ARKK

In trading on Tuesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions, up about 22.5% and shares of Liberty Oilfield Services, up about 8.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, off about 5.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Invitae, lower by about 10.1%, and shares of Veracyte, lower by about 10% on the day.

