Tuesday's ETF Movers: MLPX, REZ

In trading on Tuesday, the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Enlink Midstream (ENLC), up about 7.4% and shares of Antero Midstream (AM), up about 6.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (REZ), off about 0.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), lower by about 1.7%, and shares of Invitation Homes (INVH), lower by about 1.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.