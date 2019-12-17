Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: MLPX, REZ

In trading on Tuesday, the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Enlink Midstream (ENLC), up about 7.4% and shares of Antero Midstream (AM), up about 6.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (REZ), off about 0.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), lower by about 1.7%, and shares of Invitation Homes (INVH), lower by about 1.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

ENLC AM AMH INVH REZ MLPX

