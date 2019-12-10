Markets
EQM

Tuesday's ETF Movers: MLPA, REZ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, the MLP ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of EQM Midstream Partners, up about 4.5% and shares of Western Midstream Partners, up about 4.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Residential Real Estate ETF, down about 0.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of National Storage Affiliates, lower by about 2.3%, and shares of Extra Space Storage, lower by about 2.2% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF Movers: MLPA, REZ
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: MLPA, REZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQM WES NSA EXR REZ MLPA

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular