Tuesday's ETF Movers: MLPA, REZ

In trading on Tuesday, the MLP ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of EQM Midstream Partners, up about 4.5% and shares of Western Midstream Partners, up about 4.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Residential Real Estate ETF, down about 0.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of National Storage Affiliates, lower by about 2.3%, and shares of Extra Space Storage, lower by about 2.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.