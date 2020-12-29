Tuesday's ETF Movers: MCHI, PBW

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares MSCI China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pinduoduo, up about 12.1% and shares of Xpeng, up about 7.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, down about 3.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Blink Charging, lower by about 11.5%, and shares of American Superconductor, lower by about 7.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.