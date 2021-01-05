Tuesday's ETF Movers: LIT, XBI

In trading on Tuesday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 8.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Albemarle, up about 6.3% and shares of Lithium Americas, up about 5.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Biotech ETF, down about 0.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Mersana Therapeutics, lower by about 32.1%, and shares of Generation Bio, lower by about 17.2% on the day.

