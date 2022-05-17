Tuesday's ETF Movers: LIT, VDC

In trading on Tuesday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lithium Americas, up about 5.1% and shares of Albemarle, up about 4.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, off about 0.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Walmart, lower by about 9.8%, and shares of Vintage Wine Estates, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

