Tuesday's ETF Movers: LIT, URA

In trading on Tuesday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Johnson Controls International, up about 0.6% and shares of Ultralife, up about 0.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, down about 3.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Centrus Energy, lower by about 8.7%, and shares of UR Energy, lower by about 6.5% on the day.

